WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 5,210 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

