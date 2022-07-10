WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.09. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

