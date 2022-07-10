WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 437 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,209.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12,924.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

XOM stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

