Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,603 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of GMS worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $46.11 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

