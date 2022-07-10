Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

WOR stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $65.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

