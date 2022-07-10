Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

