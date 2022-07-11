11,631 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,631 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.00.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.