128 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,973,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,909,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,534,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,545.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.