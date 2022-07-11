13,507 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $149.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

