17,074 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.