180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $178.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

