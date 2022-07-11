19,207 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

