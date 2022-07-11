23,550 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $40.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

