24,756 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

