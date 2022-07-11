2,491 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,779,000 after acquiring an additional 460,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,818,000 after buying an additional 498,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,429,000 after buying an additional 302,493 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

