26,598 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

