28,736 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after buying an additional 1,186,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 483,522 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,466.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,882 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 346,582 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.
