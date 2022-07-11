3,120 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $62.98 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
