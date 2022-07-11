3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,666 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

NYSE DDD opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.