5,600 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,738,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after purchasing an additional 188,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

