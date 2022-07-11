5,741 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

