58,343 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $48.96 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

