90 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 11,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

