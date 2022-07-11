AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

