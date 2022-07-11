AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

