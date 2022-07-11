AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,292 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

