abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.70 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

