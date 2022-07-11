Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,014 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,178 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

