Allworth Financial LP Acquires 128 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 581.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $657.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $621.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

