Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

