Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $46,401,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,271,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

DEO opened at $171.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.34.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.