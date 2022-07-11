Allworth Financial LP Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 667.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $122.38 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average is $155.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

