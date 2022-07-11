Allworth Financial LP Has $131,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 225.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $104.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

