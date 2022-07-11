Allworth Financial LP Has $140,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $218.80 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $372.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.54 and a 200-day moving average of $212.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

