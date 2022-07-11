Allworth Financial LP Invests $115,000 in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

SHYD opened at $22.65 on Monday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.