Allworth Financial LP Invests $149,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $346.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

