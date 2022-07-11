Allworth Financial LP Invests $152,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 500,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 219,168 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

PECO stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 148.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

