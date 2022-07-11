Allworth Financial LP Invests $95,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $307.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.92.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

