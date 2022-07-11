Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,045 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,162,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,386,000 after buying an additional 145,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 829,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 367,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 108,197 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV opened at $20.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

