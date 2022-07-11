Allworth Financial LP Purchases 240 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UDR to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

UDR stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

