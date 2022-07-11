Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 41,320 Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Usio had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Usio from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

