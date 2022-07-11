Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 34.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 32.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $204.98 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

