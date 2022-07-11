Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,461 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

