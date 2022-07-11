Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,540.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.