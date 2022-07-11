Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,264.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,545.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

