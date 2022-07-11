Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,545.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

