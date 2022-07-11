Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,545.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.