Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,540.23.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

