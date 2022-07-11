Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,540.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

