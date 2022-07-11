American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.34 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

